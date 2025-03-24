Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 10:30 AM
Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) results on Sunday in the ATP Masters and WTA 1000 Miami Open (x denotes seeded player)
Women
3rd Rd:
Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt McCartney Kessler (USA) 6-1, 3-0 retired
Amanda Anisimova (USA x17) bt Mirra Andreeva (RUS x11) 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-3
Marta Kostyuk (UKR x23) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-2, 6-1
Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x32) 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 7-6 (7/2)
Alexandra Eala (PHI) bt Madison Keys (USA x5) 6-4, 6-2
Paula Badosa (ESP x10) bt Clara Tauson (DEN x20) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)
Elina Svitolina (UKR x22) bt Karolína Muchová (CZE x15) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2
Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x27) 7-6 (7/2), 6-1
Men
3rd rd:
Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (7/1)
Sebastian Korda (USA x24) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x9) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x15) bt Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x18) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
Novak Djokovic (SRB x4) bt Camilo Ugo (ARG) 6-1, 7-6 (7/1)
Casper Ruud (NOR x5) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x30) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x14) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x22) 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 7-5
Brandon Nakashima (USA x31) bt David Goffin (BEL) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x23) bt Tommy Paul (USA x12) 6-2 7-6 (7/4)
