Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results - collated

Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) results on Sunday in the ATP Masters and WTA 1000 Miami Open (x denotes seeded player)

Women

3rd Rd:

Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt McCartney Kessler (USA) 6-1, 3-0 retired

Amanda Anisimova (USA x17) bt Mirra Andreeva (RUS x11) 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-3

Marta Kostyuk (UKR x23) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-2, 6-1

Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x32) 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 7-6 (7/2)

Alexandra Eala (PHI) bt Madison Keys (USA x5) 6-4, 6-2

Paula Badosa (ESP x10) bt Clara Tauson (DEN x20) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)

Elina Svitolina (UKR x22) bt Karolína Muchová (CZE x15) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x27) 7-6 (7/2), 6-1

Men

3rd rd:

Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (7/1)

Sebastian Korda (USA x24) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x9) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x15) bt Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x18) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Novak Djokovic (SRB x4) bt Camilo Ugo (ARG) 6-1, 7-6 (7/1)

Casper Ruud (NOR x5) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x30) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x14) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x22) 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 7-5

Brandon Nakashima (USA x31) bt David Goffin (BEL) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x23) bt Tommy Paul (USA x12) 6-2 7-6 (7/4)

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of central Chile

50 minutes ago
 Korea battles multiple wildfires in southeastern r ..

Korea battles multiple wildfires in southeastern region

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.41 billio ..

ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.41 billion dividend for 2024

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at ..

Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at Zirku Island

12 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Moham ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed, exchanges Ramadan greetin ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan National Day Commemorated at Pakistan Emb ..

Pakistan National Day Commemorated at Pakistan Embassy in UAE

13 hours ago
 Pakistan National Day Celebrated at the Consulate ..

Pakistan National Day Celebrated at the Consulate General in Dubai

13 hours ago
 ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy effic ..

ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy efficiency savings over decade

14 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues Emiri decree appoint ..

14 hours ago
 Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomo ..

Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomorrow: NCM

14 hours ago

More Stories From World