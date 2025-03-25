Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open Results - Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) results on Monday in the ATP Masters and WTA 1000 Miami Open (x denotes seeded player)
Women
4th Round
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Danielle Collins (USA x14) 6-4, 6-4
Zheng Qinwen (CHN x9) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)
Magda Linette (POL) bt Cori Gauff (USA x3) 6-4, 6-4
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x6) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA x17) 6-1, 6-3
Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x23) 6-2, 6-3
Alexandra Eala (PHI) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x10) retired
Iga Swiatek (POL x2) Elina Svitolina (UKR x22) 7-6 (7/5) 6-3
Men
3rd round
Alexander Zverev (GER x1) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-5, 6-4
Arthur Fils (FRA x17) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x16) 7-6 (13/11), 5-7, 6-2
Tomas Machac (CZE x20) bt Reilly Opelka (USA) 7-6 (7/1), 6-3
Jakub Mensík (CZE) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 6-4, 6-4
Taylor Fritz (USA x3) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x27) 7-5, 6-3
Adam Walton (AUS) bt Coleman Wong (HKG) 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 6-4
Alex de Minaur (AUS x10) bt Joao Fonseca (BRA) 5-7, 7-5, 6-3
Matteo Berrettini (ITA x29) bt Zizou Bergs (BEL) 6-4, 6-4
Recent Stories
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..
42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'
China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market
Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies
ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results - collated6 minutes ago
-
Australia to build new 2032 Olympics stadium, Gabba to be scrapped16 minutes ago
-
China's low-altitude economy a new growth engine: experts46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrated with verve at Pakistani embassy; US reaffirms 'strong and enduring' partners ..1 hour ago
-
China says Canada 'seriously damaging' interests in trade spat1 hour ago
-
Qatar, Uzbekistan discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation2 hours ago
-
Dushanbe to host CIS Forum of creative, scientific intellectuals in May2 hours ago
-
40 children in Kyrgyzstan suffer from SMA2 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan plans to eliminate tuberculosis by 20302 hours ago
-
Tunisia joins African Trade & Investment Development Insurance2 hours ago
-
Colombia's lonely chimp Yoko finds new home in Brazil3 hours ago
-
German left-wing militant faces trial after decades on the run3 hours ago