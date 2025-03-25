Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results - collated

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..

Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March