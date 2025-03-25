Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM
Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) results on Monday in the ATP Masters and WTA 1000 Miami Open (x denotes seeded player)
Women
4th Round
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Danielle Collins (USA x14) 6-4, 6-4
Zheng Qinwen (CHN x9) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)
Magda Linette (POL) bt Cori Gauff (USA x3) 6-4, 6-4
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x6) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA x17) 6-1, 6-3
Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x23) 6-2, 6-3
Alexandra Eala (PHI) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x10) retired
Iga Swiatek (POL x2) Elina Svitolina (UKR x22) 7-6 (7/5) 6-3
Men
3rd round
Alexander Zverev (GER x1) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-5, 6-4
Arthur Fils (FRA x17) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x16) 7-6 (13/11), 5-7, 6-2
Tomas Machac (CZE x20) bt Reilly Opelka (USA) 7-6 (7/1), 6-3
Jakub Mensík (CZE) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 6-4, 6-4
Taylor Fritz (USA x3) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x27) 7-5, 6-3
Adam Walton (AUS) bt Coleman Wong (HKG) 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 6-4
Alex de Minaur (AUS x10) bt Joao Fonseca (BRA) 5-7, 7-5, 6-3
Matteo Berrettini (ITA x29) bt Zizou Bergs (BEL) 6-4, 6-4
