Tennis: Australian Open Results

Published January 14, 2024

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) results on day one of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

1st round

Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Alexander Shevchenko (RUS) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Adam Walton (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 6-4

Women's singles

1st round

Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) bt Emina Bektas (USA) 6-4, 6-4

Leylah Fernandez (CAN x32) bt Sara Bejlek (CZE) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2

Lesya Tsurenko (UKR x28) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

More Stories From World