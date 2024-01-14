Tennis: Australian Open Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) results on day one of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
1st round
Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Alexander Shevchenko (RUS) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Adam Walton (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 6-4
Women's singles
1st round
Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) bt Emina Bektas (USA) 6-4, 6-4
Leylah Fernandez (CAN x32) bt Sara Bejlek (CZE) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2
Lesya Tsurenko (UKR x28) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
More Stories From World
-
Assist 'was meant to be', says Sancho after Dortmund return2 minutes ago
-
Cycling: Australia's women's Tour Down Under results2 minutes ago
-
Celtics rout Rockets in Udoka's NBA return to Boston2 minutes ago
-
Dismal South Africa AFCON record baffles Eto'o2 minutes ago
-
Rugby Union: Challenge Cup results - collated2 minutes ago
-
Rugby Union: Champions Cup results - collated3 minutes ago
-
Hendrickx dethrones Gubanova for first European figure skating gold3 minutes ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Sony Open scores33 minutes ago
-
De Bruyne 'missed' winning feeling after starring in Man City fightback33 minutes ago
-
Leaders Leverkusen grab late winner, Sancho stars on Dortmund return53 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri scholars back S. Africa's case at ICJ against Israel's Gaza genocide, urge ceasefire8 hours ago
-
Death toll in Colombia landslide rises to 338 hours ago