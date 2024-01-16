Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) results on day three of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

1st round

Jiri Lehecka (CZE x32) bt Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

Cameron Norrie (GBR x19) bt Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)

Women's singles

1st round

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Lulu Sun (SUI) 6-1, 7-5

Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-3, 6-1

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x14) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

