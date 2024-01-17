Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Collated results on day four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

2nd round

Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

Women's singles

2nd round

Maria Timofeeva (RUS) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1

Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) 6-0, 6-2

