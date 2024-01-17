Tennis: Australian Open Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Collated results on day four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
2nd round
Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2
Women's singles
2nd round
Maria Timofeeva (RUS) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1
Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) 6-0, 6-2
afp
Recent Stories
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief
Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow
PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections
More Stories From World
-
Rumors, disinformation fuel panic amid Ecuador narco war6 hours ago
-
VAR drama as Saudi Arabia roar back to beat Oman at Asian Cup7 hours ago
-
Football: Asian Cup results7 hours ago
-
TotalEnergies invokes force majeure over Russia's sanctioned Arctic LNG 27 hours ago
-
Allow more relief trucks into besieged Gaza or risk starvation: UN7 hours ago
-
Smoking declines despite tobacco industry efforts to jeopardize progress: UN8 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations tables8 hours ago
-
French double in Dakar Rally as Loeb and Van Beveren win stage nine8 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations results - 1st update8 hours ago
-
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert9 hours ago
-
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries9 hours ago
-
Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc10 hours ago