Tennis: Australian Open Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Collated results on day four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
2nd round
Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2
Women's singles
2nd round
Maria Timofeeva (RUS) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1
Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) 6-0, 6-2
