Tennis: Australian Open results

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) results on day four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

Second round

Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

Alex de Minaur (AUS x10) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-3, 6-0, 6-3

Women's singles

Second round

Maria Timofeeva (RUS) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1

Anastasia Zakharova (RUS) bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-1, 6-1

Alycia Parks (USA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x32) 7-5, 6-4

Cori Gauff (USA x4) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2

Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) 6-0, 6-2

Diane Parry (FRA) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 7-5, 6-2

Storm Hunter (AUS) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x9) bt Tamara Korpatsch (GER) 6-2, 6-2

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-2, 6-3

