Tennis: Australian Open Results

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Collated results on day five of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

2nd round

Alexander Zverev (GER x6) bt Lukas Klein (SVK) 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/7)

Alex Michelsen (USA) bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE x32) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Casper Ruud (NOR x11) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10/7)

Cameron Norrie (GBR x19) bt Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) 3-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Women's singles

2nd round

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Danielle Collins (USA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Linda Noskova (CZE) bt McCartney Kessler (USA) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-1, 7-5

Oceane Dodin (FRA) bt Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-4, 6-4

More Stories From World