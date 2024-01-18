Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Tennis: Australian Open results

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) results on day five of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

2nd round

Nuno Borges (POR) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x23) 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 6-3

Alexander Zverev (GER x6) bt Lukas Klein (SVK) 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/7)

Alex Michelsen (USA) bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE x32) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Cameron Norrie (GBR x19) bt Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) 3-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Casper Ruud (NOR x11) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10/7)

Tommy Paul (USA x14) bt Jack Draper (GBR) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x24) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (11/9)

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)

Women's singles

2nd round

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Danielle Collins (USA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Linda Noskova (CZE) bt McCartney Kessler (USA) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x26) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-2, 6-3

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-1, 7-5

Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x14) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Qinwen Zheng (CHN x12) bt Katie Boulter (GBR) 6-3, 6-3

Oceane Dodin (FRA) bt Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-4, 6-4

Clara Burel (FRA) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x5) 6-4, 6-2

Related Topics

USA Melbourne Ita Casper Women Australian Open Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

52 minutes ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

3 hours ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

5 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

14 hours ago
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

14 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

14 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

14 hours ago
 AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment pr ..

AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

14 hours ago
 Meeting held to review election arrangements in Ab ..

Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad

14 hours ago
 ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during electio ..

ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG

15 hours ago

More Stories From World