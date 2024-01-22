Tennis: Australian Open results

Open Menu

Published January 22, 2024

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) results on day nine of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday (x denotes seeding):

Women's singles

4th round

Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x19) 3-0 - ret

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x18) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4

