Tennis: Australian Open Results
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) results on day 13 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Mixed doubles
Final
Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Jan Zielinski (POL) bt Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR) 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 11-9
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From World
-
NASA helicopter's mission ends after three years on Mars54 minutes ago
-
Biden lauds solid 2023 growth as reelection bid gains pace54 minutes ago
-
Bolivian inmates pass the time, earn money building miniature cars54 minutes ago
-
Alabama carries out first US execution using nitrogen gas1 hour ago
-
Dow, S&P 500 close at records after solid US growth data1 hour ago
-
Yellen touts Biden economic wins as 2024 campaign ramps up9 hours ago
-
Colombia seeks help with forest fires as smoke blankets capital9 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Women's Champions League results9 hours ago
-
UN urges end to attacks on Gaza's civilians shelters after deadly Israeli strike killing 12 people10 hours ago
-
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash10 hours ago
-
UN urges end to attacks on Gaza's civilians shelters after deadly Israeli strike killing 12 people11 hours ago
-
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash11 hours ago