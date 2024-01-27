Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results

Published January 27, 2024

Tennis: Australian Open results

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) results on day 14 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Women's singles

Final

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x12) 6-3, 6-2

