Tennis: Australian Open Results
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) results on day 15 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday (x denotes seeding):
Women's doubles
Final
Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Elise Mertens (BEL) bt Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 6-1, 7-5
