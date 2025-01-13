Tennis: Australian Open Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 08:20 AM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) results on day two of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday (x denotes seeding):
Women's singles
1st round
Diana Shnaider (RUS x12) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4
Jodie Burrage (GBR) bt Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-2, 6-4
Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x25) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 6-2, 6-4
Olga Danilovic (SRB) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-4, 6-4
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-3, 6-3
afp
