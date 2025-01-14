Tennis: Australian Open results

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) results on day three of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

1st round

Karen Khachanov (RUS x19) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 6-3

Women's singles

1st round

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x15) bt Julia Riera (ARG) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

Erika Andreeva (RUS) bt Zheng Saisai (CHN) 6-1, 7-6 (8/6)

Wang Xiyu (CHN) bt Julia Grabher (AUT) 6-1, 7-5

Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Anna Bondar (HUN) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x9) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 6-1, 6-3

Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x26) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/2)

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Lourdes Carle (ARG) 6-2, 6-3

