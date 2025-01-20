Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) results on day nine of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday (x denotes seeding):

Women's singles

4th round

Madison Keys (USA x19) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x6) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

Elina Svitolina (UKR x28) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 6-4, 6-1

