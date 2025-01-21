Tennis: Australian Open Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 01:50 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) results on day 10 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):
Women's singles
Quarter-finals
Paula Badosa (ESP x11) bt Coco Gauff (USA x3) 7-5, 6-4
