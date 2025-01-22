Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 08:30 AM

Tennis: Australian Open results

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) results on day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Women's singles

Quarter-finals

Madison Keys (USA x19) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x28) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

