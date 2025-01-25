Tennis: Australian Open Results
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) results on day 14 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Women's singles
Final
Madison Keys (USA x19) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) 6-3, 2-6, 7-5
