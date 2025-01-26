Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) results on day 15 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday (x denotes seeding):

Women's doubles

Final

Katerina Siniakova (CZE)/Taylor Townsend (USA x1) bt Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x3) 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3

