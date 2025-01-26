Tennis: Australian Open Results
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) results on day 15 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday (x denotes seeding):
Women's doubles
Final
Katerina Siniakova (CZE)/Taylor Townsend (USA x1) bt Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x3) 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3
