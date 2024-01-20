Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) results on day seven of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

3rd round

Arthur Cazaux (FRA) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED x28) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x9) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x21) 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Tommy Paul (USA x14) 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-0

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Shang Juncheng (CHN) 6-1, 6-1, 1-0 ret

Women's singles

3rd round

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Emma Navarro (USA x27) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x26) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-7 (8/10), 6-1, 6-4

Zheng Qinwen (CHN x12) bt Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8)

Oceane Dodin (FRA) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 6-2, 6-4

afp

