Tennis: Australian Open Results - 1st Update

Published January 21, 2024

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) results on day eight of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

4th round

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x20) 6-0, 6-0, 6-3

Women's singles

4th round

Coco Gauff (USA x4) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 6-1, 6-2

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-3, 6-2

Marta Kostyuk (UKR) bt Maria Timofeeva (RUS) 6-2, 6-1

afp

More Stories From World