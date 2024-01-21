Tennis: Australian Open Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) results on day eight of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
4th round
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x20) 6-0, 6-0, 6-3
Women's singles
4th round
Coco Gauff (USA x4) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 6-1, 6-2
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-3, 6-2
Marta Kostyuk (UKR) bt Maria Timofeeva (RUS) 6-2, 6-1
afp
