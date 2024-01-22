Tennis: Australian Open Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 01:11 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) results on day nine of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
4th round
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x9) bt Arthur Cazaux (FRA) 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3), 6-4
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Nuno Borges (POR) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-1
Women's singles
4th round
Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x19) 3-0 - ret
Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x18) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4
