Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 01:11 PM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) results on day nine of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

4th round

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x9) bt Arthur Cazaux (FRA) 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Nuno Borges (POR) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-1

Women's singles

4th round

Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x19) 3-0 - ret

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x18) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4

