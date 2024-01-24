Tennis: Australian Open Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) results on day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
Quarter-finals
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x9) 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
Women's singles
Quarter-finals
Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Linda Noskova (CZE) 6-3, 6-4
afp
Recent Stories
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS
MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..
More Stories From World
-
China to build an investors-centered capital market: official24 minutes ago
-
China's automobile manufacturing industry expands steadily in Jan.-Nov. 202324 minutes ago
-
China's Hunan targets 6 pct GDP growth for 202424 minutes ago
-
Zelensky vows strong response after 18 killed in Russian strikes44 minutes ago
-
Trump closes in on Biden rematch after New Hampshire win44 minutes ago
-
Rusty rail a gruesome reminder of Chile 'death flights'1 hour ago
-
Chelsea hit Middlesbrough for six to reach League Cup final1 hour ago
-
Historic Mauritania victory condemns Algeria to shock AFCON exit1 hour ago
-
Australian Open semi-finalist Yastremska on Ukraine 'mission'1 hour ago
-
Bolivian toymaker restores limbs, dignity with 3D-printing1 hour ago
-
Two die after car rams French farmers' roadblock2 hours ago
-
'Sharp right turn' projected for EU elections2 hours ago