Tennis: Australian Open Results - 1st Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) results on day 13 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
Semi-finals
Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3
Mixed doubles
Final
Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Jan Zielinski (POL) bt Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR) 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 11-9
