Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results - 1st Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) results on day 13 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

Semi-finals

Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3

Mixed doubles

Final

Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Jan Zielinski (POL) bt Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR) 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 11-9

Related Topics

USA Melbourne Ita Australian Open Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

4 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

13 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

13 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

13 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

13 hours ago
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

13 hours ago
 Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

13 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

13 hours ago
 PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

13 hours ago
 PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Exp ..

PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024

13 hours ago
 Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkha ..

Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas

13 hours ago

More Stories From World