Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) results on day one of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

1st round

Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Alexander Shevchenko (RUS) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Adam Walton (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 6-4

Jannik Sinner (ITA) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-4, 7-5, 6-3

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x22) bt Dane Sweeny (AUS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Sebastián Báez (ARG x26) bt J.J.

Wolf (USA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 3-0 abandon

Tomás Machac (CZE) bt Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) 7-5, 6-1, 7-5

Pavel Kotov (RUS) bt Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 7-5, 6-1, 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3

Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Thiago Wild (BRA) 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (10/6)

Women's singles

1st round

Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) bt Emina Bektas (USA) 6-4, 6-4

Leylah Fernandez (CAN x32) bt Sara Bejlek (CZE) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2

Lesya Tsurenko (UKR x28) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x9) bt Mai Hontama (JPN) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Alycia Parks (USA) bt Daria Snigur (UKR) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Tamara Korpatsch (GER) bt Jodie Burrage (GBR) 2-6, 6-3, 6-0

Elina Avanesyan (RUS) bt Bai Zhuoxuan (CHN) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

Maria Timofeeva (RUS) bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-2, 6-4

Maria Sakkari (GRE x8) bt Nao Hibino (JPN) 6-4, 6-1

Diane Parry (FRA) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN x30) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x13) 6-3, 6-4

Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

