Tennis: Australian Open Results - 2nd Update
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) results on day one of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
1st round
Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Alexander Shevchenko (RUS) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Adam Walton (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 6-4
Jannik Sinner (ITA) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-4, 7-5, 6-3
Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x22) bt Dane Sweeny (AUS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2
Sebastián Báez (ARG x26) bt J.J.
Wolf (USA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 3-0 abandon
Tomás Machac (CZE) bt Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) 7-5, 6-1, 7-5
Pavel Kotov (RUS) bt Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 7-5, 6-1, 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3
Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Thiago Wild (BRA) 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (10/6)
Women's singles
1st round
Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) bt Emina Bektas (USA) 6-4, 6-4
Leylah Fernandez (CAN x32) bt Sara Bejlek (CZE) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2
Lesya Tsurenko (UKR x28) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3
Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x9) bt Mai Hontama (JPN) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3
Alycia Parks (USA) bt Daria Snigur (UKR) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4
Tamara Korpatsch (GER) bt Jodie Burrage (GBR) 2-6, 6-3, 6-0
Elina Avanesyan (RUS) bt Bai Zhuoxuan (CHN) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2
Maria Timofeeva (RUS) bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-2, 6-4
Maria Sakkari (GRE x8) bt Nao Hibino (JPN) 6-4, 6-1
Diane Parry (FRA) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN x30) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3
Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x13) 6-3, 6-4
Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3
