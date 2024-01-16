Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results - 2nd Update

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) results on day three of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

1st round

Jiri Lehecka (CZE x32) bt Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

Cameron Norrie (GBR x19) bt Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)

Arthur Fils (FRA) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3

Alex Michelsen (USA) bt James McCabe (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Arthur Cazaux (FRA) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-2, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Casper Ruud (NOR x11) bt Albert Ramos (ESP) 6-1, 6-3, 6-1

Tallon Griekspoor (NED x28) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 2-6, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 7-5

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x13) bt Márton Fucsovics (HUN) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2

Lukas Klein (SVK) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 7-6 (7/0), 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3

Max Purcell (AUS) bt Mate Valkusz (HUN) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 7-5

Women's singles

1st round

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Lulu Sun (SUI) 6-1, 7-5

Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-3, 6-1

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x14) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Martina Trevisan (ITA) bt Renata Zarazúa (MEX) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2

Danielle Collins (USA) bt Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 7-5, 7-5

