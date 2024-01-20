Tennis: Australian Open Results - 2nd Update
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) results on day seven of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
3rd round
Arthur Cazaux (FRA) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED x28) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1
Nuno Borges (POR) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x13) 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (8/6)
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x27) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
Cameron Norrie (GBR x19) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x11) 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 6-3
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x9) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x21) 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Tommy Paul (USA x14) 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-0
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Shang Juncheng (CHN) 6-1, 6-1, 1-0 ret
Women's singles
3rd round
Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x1) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Victoria Azarenka (BLR x18) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x11) 6-1, 7-5
Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Emma Navarro (USA x27) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x26) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-7 (8/10), 6-1, 6-4
Zheng Qinwen (CHN x12) bt Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8)
Oceane Dodin (FRA) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 6-2, 6-4
afp
