Tennis: Australian Open Results - 2nd Update
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) results on day eight of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
4th round
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x20) 6-0, 6-0, 6-3
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x7) 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3
Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) 6-4, 7-5, 6-3
Women's singles
4th round
Coco Gauff (USA x4) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 6-1, 6-2
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-3, 6-2
Marta Kostyuk (UKR) bt Maria Timofeeva (RUS) 6-2, 6-1
Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x9) bt Mirra Andreeva (RUS) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
afp
