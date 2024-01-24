Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results - 2nd Update

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) results on day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

Quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x9) 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Women's singles

Quarter-finals

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Linda Noskova (CZE) 6-3, 6-4

Zheng Qinwen (CHN x12) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-1

Related Topics

Melbourne Women Australian Open Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospita ..

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health

41 minutes ago
 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against J ..

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..

1 hour ago
 Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

2 hours ago
 Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

4 hours ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

16 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

16 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

17 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

17 hours ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

17 hours ago

More Stories From World