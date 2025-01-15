Tennis: Australian Open Results - 2nd Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) results on day four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
2nd round
Novak Djokovic (SRB x7) bt Jaime Faria (POR) 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2
Tomas Machac (CZE x26) bt Reilly Opelka (USA) 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4
Jirí Lehecka (CZE x24) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 6-3, 3-1 ret
Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) bt Francesco Passaro (ITA) 6-2, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4
Nuno Borges (POR) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS x27) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-0, 6-1, 6-4
Women's singles
2nd round
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) 6-3, 7-5
Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-2, 6-2
Magdalena Frech (POL x23) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 0-6, 6-0, 6-2
Mirra Andreeva (RUS x14) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8)
Laura Siegemund (GER) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x5) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3
Leylah Fernandez (CAN x30) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Karolina Muchova (CZE x20) 1-6, 6-1, 6-3
Belinda Bencic (SUI) bt Suzan Lamens (NED) 6-1, 7-6 (7/3)
Olga Danilovic (SRB) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x25) 6-1, 6-2
Jessica Pegula (USA x7) bt Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-4, 6-2
