Tennis: Australian Open Results - 2nd Update

Published January 15, 2025

Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) results on day four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

2nd round

Novak Djokovic (SRB x7) bt Jaime Faria (POR) 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2

Tomas Machac (CZE x26) bt Reilly Opelka (USA) 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4

Jirí Lehecka (CZE x24) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 6-3, 3-1 ret

Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) bt Francesco Passaro (ITA) 6-2, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Nuno Borges (POR) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS x27) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-0, 6-1, 6-4

Women's singles

2nd round

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) 6-3, 7-5

Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-2, 6-2

Magdalena Frech (POL x23) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 0-6, 6-0, 6-2

Mirra Andreeva (RUS x14) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8)

Laura Siegemund (GER) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x5) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3

Leylah Fernandez (CAN x30) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Karolina Muchova (CZE x20) 1-6, 6-1, 6-3

Belinda Bencic (SUI) bt Suzan Lamens (NED) 6-1, 7-6 (7/3)

Olga Danilovic (SRB) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x25) 6-1, 6-2

Jessica Pegula (USA x7) bt Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-4, 6-2

