Tennis: Australian Open Results - 3rd Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) results on day three of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
1st round
Holger Rune (DEN x8) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4
Arthur Cazaux (FRA) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-2, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 3-6, 6-2
Arthur Fils (FRA) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3
Tallon Griekspoor (NED x28) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 2-6, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 7-5
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x13) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2
Lukas Klein (SVK) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 7-6 (7/0), 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3
Alex Michelsen (USA) bt James McCabe (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-1, 6-2
Jirí Lehecka (CZE x32) bt Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6-3, 6-2, 6-3
Cameron Norrie (GBR x19) bt Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)
Max Purcell (AUS) bt Mate Valkusz (HUN) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 7-5
Casper Ruud (NOR x11) bt Albert Ramos (ESP) 6-1, 6-3, 6-1
Tommy Paul (USA x14) bt Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6-2, 6-3, 6-3
Jack Draper (GBR) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2
Sumit Nagal (IND) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x31) 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)
Women's singles
1st round
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2
Danielle Collins (USA) bt Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 7-5, 7-5
Victoria Azarenka (BLR x18) bt Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3
Emma Navarro (USA x27) bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5
Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Lulu Sun (SUI) 6-1, 7-5
Anna Blinkova (RUS) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-2, 6-4
Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-3, 6-1
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x14) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2
Oceane Dodin (FRA) bt Zhu Lin (CHN x29) 6-4, 6-3
Martina Trevisan (ITA) bt Renata Zarazua (MEX) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
Clara Burel (FRA) bt Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 6-4, 6-1
