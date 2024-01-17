Tennis: Australian Open Results - 3rd Update
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) results on day four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
2nd round
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 6-0, 6-3, 6-1
Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x22) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 6-2
Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2
Sebastian Baez (ARG x26) bt Daniel Galan (COL) 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4
Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) bt Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-3, 6-0, 6-3
Flavio Cobolli (ITA) bt Pavel Kotov (RUS) 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2
Women's singles
2nd round
Maria Timofeeva (RUS) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x10) bt Alina Korneeva (RUS) 6-1, 6-2
Anastasia Zakharova (RUS) bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-1, 6-1
Alycia Parks (USA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x32) 7-5, 6-4
Coco Gauff (USA x4) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2
Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) 6-0, 6-2
Diane Parry (FRA) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 7-5, 6-2
Storm Hunter (AUS) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x9) bt Tamara Korpatsch (GER) 6-2, 6-2
Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-2, 6-3
Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 6-3, 6-2
