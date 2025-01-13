Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results - 3rd Update

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) results on day two of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

1st round

Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) bt Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/4), 6-1, 6-4

Alex Michelsen (USA) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x11) 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

James McCabe (AUS) bt Martin Landaluce (ESP) 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Thiago Wild (BRA) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 5-7, 7-5

Frances Tiafoe (USA x17) bt Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 7-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7, 6-3

Jordan Thompson (AUS x27) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Nuno Borges (POR) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-2, 7-5

Jakub Mensik (CZE) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-3

Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x23) 1-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1)

James Duckworth (AUS) bt Dominic Stricker (SUI) 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

Women's singles

1st round

Magdalena Frech (POL x23) bt Polina Kudermetova (RUS) 6-4, 6-4

Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) bt Magda Linette (POL) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (10/8)

Diana Shnaider (RUS x12) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Harriet Dart (GBR) bt Jana Fett (CRO) 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (10/7)

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 6-2, 7-5

Laura Siegemund (GER) bt Hailey Baptiste (USA) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-3, 6-3

Jodie Burrage (GBR) bt Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-2, 6-4

Belinda Bencic (SUI) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x16) 6-3, 7-6 (8/6)

Talia Gibson (AUS) bt Zeynep Sonmez (TUR) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Maja Chwalinska (POL) 6-0, 6-1

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x25) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 6-2, 6-4

Olga Danilovic (SRB) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-4, 6-4

Elina Svitolina (UKR x28) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 6-4, 6-4

Caroline Dolehide (USA) bt Sara Bejlek (CZE) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2

Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x21) 6-2, 7-6 (7/2)

Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) bt Katie Volynets (USA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-3, 6-4

