Tennis: Australian Open Results - 3rd Update
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 12:20 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) results on day two of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
1st round
Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1
Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) bt Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/4), 6-1, 6-4
Alex Michelsen (USA) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x11) 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4
James McCabe (AUS) bt Martin Landaluce (ESP) 6-4, 6-3, 6-4
Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Thiago Wild (BRA) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 5-7, 7-5
Frances Tiafoe (USA x17) bt Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 7-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7, 6-3
Jordan Thompson (AUS x27) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Nuno Borges (POR) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-2, 7-5
Jakub Mensik (CZE) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-3
Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x23) 1-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1)
James Duckworth (AUS) bt Dominic Stricker (SUI) 6-2, 6-4, 6-2
Women's singles
1st round
Magdalena Frech (POL x23) bt Polina Kudermetova (RUS) 6-4, 6-4
Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) bt Magda Linette (POL) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (10/8)
Diana Shnaider (RUS x12) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
Harriet Dart (GBR) bt Jana Fett (CRO) 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (10/7)
Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 6-2, 7-5
Laura Siegemund (GER) bt Hailey Baptiste (USA) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-3, 6-3
Jodie Burrage (GBR) bt Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-2, 6-4
Belinda Bencic (SUI) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x16) 6-3, 7-6 (8/6)
Talia Gibson (AUS) bt Zeynep Sonmez (TUR) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1
Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Maja Chwalinska (POL) 6-0, 6-1
Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x25) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 6-2, 6-4
Olga Danilovic (SRB) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-4, 6-4
Elina Svitolina (UKR x28) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 6-4, 6-4
Caroline Dolehide (USA) bt Sara Bejlek (CZE) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2
Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x21) 6-2, 7-6 (7/2)
Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) bt Katie Volynets (USA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-3, 6-4
Recent Stories
Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..
£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17
At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025
High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin
1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..
TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..
NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..
Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 3rd update5 minutes ago
-
LA fire evacuees told no chance of return until at least Thursday15 minutes ago
-
Sinner into Melbourne round two as Gauff, Swiatek make flying starts25 minutes ago
-
Seoul says 300 North Korean soldiers killed fighting Ukraine55 minutes ago
-
Chinese artist cashes in on Buddha-like Trump statues1 hour ago
-
China saw record annual exports in 2024: state media1 hour ago
-
New Lebanon president starts consultations on naming PM2 hours ago
-
Cyclone-battered region sees storm Dikeledi leave Mayotte for Mozambique2 hours ago
-
At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides2 hours ago
-
Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises, with dangerous winds incoming2 hours ago
-
'It sucks': Tsitsipas first big name to fall at Australian Open3 hours ago
-
Strong winds return to whip up Los Angeles fires3 hours ago