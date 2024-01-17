Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results - 4th Update

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) results on day four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

2nd round

Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 6-0, 6-3, 6-1

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x22) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 6-2

Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

Sebastian Baez (ARG x26) bt Daniel Galan (COL) 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) bt Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-3, 6-0, 6-3

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) bt Pavel Kotov (RUS) 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

Ben Shelton (USA x16) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5)

Andrey Rublev (RUS) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)

Women's singles

2nd round

Maria Timofeeva (RUS) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x10) bt Alina Korneeva (RUS) 6-1, 6-2

Anastasia Zakharova (RUS) bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-1, 6-1

Alycia Parks (USA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x32) 7-5, 6-4

Coco Gauff (USA x4) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2

Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) 6-0, 6-2

Diane Parry (FRA) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 7-5, 6-2

Storm Hunter (AUS) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x9) bt Tamara Korpatsch (GER) 6-2, 6-2

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-2, 6-3

Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 6-3, 6-2

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x10) bt Alina Korneeva (RUS) 6-1, 6-2

Related Topics

USA Storm Melbourne Thompson Hun Ita Women Australian Open

Recent Stories

Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Specia ..

Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Special Representative to the Prime ..

13 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes kill seven in West Bank

Israeli strikes kill seven in West Bank

13 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 2b from 68,624 defaulters i ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 2b from 68,624 defaulters in 125 days

42 minutes ago
 Kuwait forms new govt

Kuwait forms new govt

42 minutes ago
 Businessmen leader voices concern over closure of ..

Businessmen leader voices concern over closure of Pak-Afghan border, hurdle in e ..

42 minutes ago
 Taragee Foundation organizes Hackathon in Balochis ..

Taragee Foundation organizes Hackathon in Balochistan’s six districts

38 minutes ago
Centralized Test for CS & IT graduates conducted i ..

Centralized Test for CS & IT graduates conducted in 27 Cities

42 minutes ago
 DC orders upgrading Allied Hospital by January 31

DC orders upgrading Allied Hospital by January 31

42 minutes ago
 China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restrain ..

China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint

52 minutes ago
 AIOU offers academic programs for international st ..

AIOU offers academic programs for international students

52 minutes ago
 BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking

BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic c ..

Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges

1 hour ago

More Stories From World