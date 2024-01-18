Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results - 4th Update

Published January 18, 2024

Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) results on day five of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

2nd round

Arthur Cazaux (FRA) bt Holger Rune (DEN x8) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Tallon Griekspoor (NED x28) bt Arthur Fils (FRA) 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-4

Ugo Humbert (FRA x21) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 6-2, 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (7/3)

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x9) bt Jakub Mensik (CZE) 6-7 (9/11), 6-1, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x13) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Nuno Borges (POR) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x23) 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 6-3

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x27) bt Hugo Grenier (FRA) 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Alexander Zverev (GER x6) bt Lukas Klein (SVK) 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/7)

Alex Michelsen (USA) bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE x32) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Cameron Norrie (GBR x19) bt Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) 3-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Casper Ruud (NOR x11) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10/7)

Tommy Paul (USA x14) bt Jack Draper (GBR) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x24) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (11/9)

Shang Juncheng (CHN) bt Sumit Nagal (IND) 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)

Women's singles

2nd round

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Danielle Collins (USA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Linda Noskova (CZE) bt McCartney Kessler (USA) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

Elina Svitolina (UKR x19) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 6-1, 6-3

Viktorija Golubic (SUI) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x11) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-0, 3-6, 6-4

Victoria Azarenka (BLR x18) bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

Emma Navarro (USA x27) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Varvara Gracheva (FRA) 6-3, 6-2

Anna Blinkova (RUS) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x3) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (22/20)

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x26) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-2, 6-3

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-1, 7-5

Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x14) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Zheng Qinwen (CHN x12) bt Katie Boulter (GBR) 6-3, 6-3

Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Emma Raducanu (GBR) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Oceane Dodin (FRA) bt Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-4, 6-4

Clara Burel (FRA) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x5) 6-4, 6-2

