Tennis: Australian Open Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Collated results on day one of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

1st round

Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Alexander Shevchenko (RUS) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Adam Walton (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 6-4

Jannik Sinner (ITA) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-4, 7-5, 6-3

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x22) bt Dane Sweeny (AUS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Sebastian Baez (ARG x26) bt J.J.

Wolf (USA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 3-0 abandon

Tomas Machac (CZE) bt Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) 7-5, 6-1, 7-5

Pavel Kotov (RUS) bt Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 7-5, 6-1, 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3

Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (10/6)

Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bt Christian Garin (CHI) 3-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5

Jesper de Jong (NED) bt Pedro Cachin (ARG) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Facundo Diaz Acosta(ARG) 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

Quentin Halys (FRA) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5, 7-6 (7/2)

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Dino Prizmic (CRO) 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4

Daniel Galan (COL) bt Jason Kubler (AUS) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 7-6 (10/8)

Frances Tiafoe (USA x17) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 6-3, 7-6 (9/7), 2-6, 6-3

Women's singles

1st round

Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) bt Emina Bektas (USA) 6-4, 6-4

Leylah Fernandez (CAN x32) bt Sara Bejlek (CZE) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2

Lesya Tsurenko (UKR x28) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x9) bt Mai Hontama (JPN) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Alycia Parks (USA) bt Daria Snigur (UKR) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Tamara Korpatsch (GER) bt Jodie Burrage (GBR) 2-6, 6-3, 6-0

Elina Avanesyan (RUS) bt Bai Zhuoxuan (CHN) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

Maria Timofeeva (RUS) bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-2, 6-4

Maria Sakkari (GRE x8) bt Nao Hibino (JPN) 6-4, 6-1

Diane Parry (FRA) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN x30) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x13) 6-3, 6-4

Caroline Dolehide (USA) bt Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-2, 6-4

Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) bt Magda Linette (POL x20) 6-2, 2-0 ret

Alina Korneeva (RUS) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Ella Seidel (GER) 6-0, 6-1

afp

