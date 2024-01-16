Tennis: Australian Open Results - Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Collated results on day three of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
1st round
Holger Rune (DEN x8) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4
Arthur Cazaux (FRA) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-2, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 3-6, 6-2
Arthur Fils (FRA) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3
Tallon Griekspoor (NED x28) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 2-6, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 7-5
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x13) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) bt Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 7-6 (7/1), 2-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 7-6 (10/8)
Alexander Zverev (GER x6) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3
Lukas Klein (SVK) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 7-6 (7/0), 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3
Alex Michelsen (USA) bt James McCabe (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-1, 6-2
Jiri Lehecka (CZE x32) bt Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6-3, 6-2, 6-3
Cameron Norrie (GBR x19) bt Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)
Max Purcell (AUS) bt Mate Valkusz (HUN) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 7-5
Casper Ruud (NOR x11) bt Albert Ramos (ESP) 6-1, 6-3, 6-1
Tommy Paul (USA x14) bt Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6-2, 6-3, 6-3
Jack Draper (GBR) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2
Sumit Nagal (IND) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x31) 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)
Shang Jun-cheng (CHN) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3, 1-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Daniel Evans (GBR) 4-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1, 6-2
Women's singles
1st round
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2
Danielle Collins (USA) bt Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x11) bt Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Petra Martic (CRO) 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4
Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 7-5, 7-5
Victoria Azarenka (BLR x18) bt Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3
Emma Navarro (USA x27) bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5
Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Lulu Sun (SUI) 6-1, 7-5
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x3) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4
Anna Blinkova (RUS) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-2, 6-4
Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-3, 6-1
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x14) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2
Zheng Qinwen (CHN x12) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3
Katie Boulter (GBR) bt Yuan Yue (CHN) 7-5, 7-6 (7/1)
Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-3, 6-2
Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM x22) 0-6, 7-5, 6-2
Oceane Dodin (FRA) bt Zhu Lin (CHN x29) 6-4, 6-3
Martina Trevisan (ITA) bt Renata Zarazua (MEX) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
Clara Burel (FRA) bt Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 6-4, 6-1
Jessica Pegula (USA x5) bt Rebecca Marino (CAN) 6-2, 6-4
Recent Stories
Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?
Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
More Stories From World
-
Alcarez dominates on return to Australian Open as Swiatek shines2 minutes ago
-
Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc3 hours ago
-
French double in Dakar Rally as Loeb and Van Beveren win stage nine3 hours ago
-
Ukraine needs 'predictable financing' to defeat Russia: EU chief3 hours ago
-
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries3 hours ago
-
Kenya to charge cult leader with murder, terrorism3 hours ago
-
Swiatek up and running at Australian Open as Alcaraz makes bow3 hours ago
-
China's existing tallest Buddhist stone pillar under renovation4 hours ago
-
Roma sack Mourinho, eye former star De Rossi as successor4 hours ago
-
China economy grew around 5.2% in 2023: Premier4 hours ago
-
Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc4 hours ago
-
LNG shipments 'will be affected' by Red Sea attacks: Qatar PM4 hours ago