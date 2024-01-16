Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Collated results on day three of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

1st round

Holger Rune (DEN x8) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

Arthur Cazaux (FRA) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-2, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Arthur Fils (FRA) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3

Tallon Griekspoor (NED x28) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 2-6, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 7-5

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x13) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) bt Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 7-6 (7/1), 2-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 7-6 (10/8)

Alexander Zverev (GER x6) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3

Lukas Klein (SVK) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 7-6 (7/0), 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3

Alex Michelsen (USA) bt James McCabe (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Jiri Lehecka (CZE x32) bt Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

Cameron Norrie (GBR x19) bt Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)

Max Purcell (AUS) bt Mate Valkusz (HUN) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 7-5

Casper Ruud (NOR x11) bt Albert Ramos (ESP) 6-1, 6-3, 6-1

Tommy Paul (USA x14) bt Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

Jack Draper (GBR) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2

Sumit Nagal (IND) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x31) 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)

Shang Jun-cheng (CHN) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3, 1-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Daniel Evans (GBR) 4-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1, 6-2

Women's singles

1st round

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2

Danielle Collins (USA) bt Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x11) bt Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Petra Martic (CRO) 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4

Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 7-5, 7-5

Victoria Azarenka (BLR x18) bt Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

Emma Navarro (USA x27) bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Lulu Sun (SUI) 6-1, 7-5

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x3) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4

Anna Blinkova (RUS) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-2, 6-4

Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-3, 6-1

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x14) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Zheng Qinwen (CHN x12) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Katie Boulter (GBR) bt Yuan Yue (CHN) 7-5, 7-6 (7/1)

Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-3, 6-2

Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM x22) 0-6, 7-5, 6-2

Oceane Dodin (FRA) bt Zhu Lin (CHN x29) 6-4, 6-3

Martina Trevisan (ITA) bt Renata Zarazua (MEX) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Clara Burel (FRA) bt Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 6-4, 6-1

Jessica Pegula (USA x5) bt Rebecca Marino (CAN) 6-2, 6-4

