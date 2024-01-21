Tennis: Australian Open Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Collated results on day eight of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
4th round
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x20) 6-0, 6-0, 6-3
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x7) 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3
Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) 6-4, 7-5, 6-3
Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-0
Women's singles
4th round
Coco Gauff (USA x4) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 6-1, 6-2
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-3, 6-2
Marta Kostyuk (UKR) bt Maria Timofeeva (RUS) 6-2, 6-1
Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x9) bt Mirra Andreeva (RUS) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
