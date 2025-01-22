Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Open Menu

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Collated results on day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

Quarter-finals

Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x8) 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

Ben Shelton (USA x21) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4)

Women's singles

Quarter-finals

Madison Keys (USA x19) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x28) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Emma Navarro (USA x8) 6-1, 6-2

