Tennis: Australian Open Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Collated results on day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
Quarter-finals
Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x8) 6-3, 6-2, 6-1
Ben Shelton (USA x21) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4)
Women's singles
Quarter-finals
Madison Keys (USA x19) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x28) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Emma Navarro (USA x8) 6-1, 6-2
