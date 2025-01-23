Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) results on day 12 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday (x denotes seeding):

Women's singles

Semi-finals

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x11) 6-4, 6-2

Madison Keys (USA x19) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x2) 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8)

