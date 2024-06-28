Tennis: Bad Homburg WTA Results Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Bad Homburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Bad Homburg WTA results on Thursday (x denotes seeded player):
2nd rd
Anna Blinkova (RUS) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x4) 6-3, 7-5
Quarter-finals
Diana Shnaider (RUS) bt Paula Badosa (ESP) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)
Emma Navarro (USA x3) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 - retired
Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (11/9)
Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) - walkover
