Tennis: Bad Homburg WTA Results Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Tennis: Bad Homburg WTA results collated

Bad Homburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Bad Homburg WTA results on Thursday (x denotes seeded player):

2nd rd

Anna Blinkova (RUS) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x4) 6-3, 7-5

Quarter-finals

Diana Shnaider (RUS) bt Paula Badosa (ESP) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)

Emma Navarro (USA x3) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 - retired

Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (11/9)

Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) - walkover

