Tennis: Berlin WTA Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Berlin WTA results on Sunday (x denotes seeded player):
Semi-finals
Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Coco Gauff (USA x1) 7-5, 7-6 (7/2)
Played Saturday
Semi-finals
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 6-1
Quarter-finals
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 5-1 - retired
Coco Gauff (USA x1) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) 7-6 (11/9) - retired
Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-3
