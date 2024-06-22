Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- 1st update

Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Berlin WTA results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):

Quarter-finals

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 5-1 - retired

Coco Gauff (USA x1) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) 7-6 (11/9) - retired

