Open Menu

Tennis: Berlin WTA Results -- Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- collated

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Berlin WTA results on Sunday (x denotes seeded player):

Final

Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) 6-7 (0/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)

Semi-finals

Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Coco Gauff (USA x1) 7-5, 7-6 (7/2)

Played Saturday

Semi-finals

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 6-1

Quarter-finals

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 5-1 - retired

Coco Gauff (USA x1) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) 7-6 (11/9) - retired

Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-3

afp

Related Topics

USA Victoria Berlin Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

19 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

19 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

19 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

19 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

19 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

19 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

19 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

19 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

20 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

20 hours ago

More Stories From World