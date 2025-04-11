Open Menu

Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup Results

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) results from the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers on Thursday:

Group B

In Ostrava, Czech Republic

Czech Republic lead Brazil 2-0

Marie Bouzkova (CZE) bt Laura Pigossi (BRA) 6-0, 7-6 (7/3)

Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 6-4, 6-0

Dominika Salkova/Tereza Valentova (CZE) v Luisa Stefani/Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Group D

In Brisbane, Australia

Australia 1 Kazakhstan 2

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Maya Joint (AUS) 6-2, 6-1

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) bt Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)

Storm Hunter/Ellen Perez (AUS) bt Anna Danilina/Zhibek Kulambayeva (KAZ) 6-3, 6-4

Group E

In Radom, Poland

Poland lead Switzerland 1-0

Katarzyna Kawa (POL) bt Jil Teichmann (SUI) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

Magda Linette (POL) v Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

Magda Linette/Martyna Kubka (POL) v Celine Naef/Susan Bandecchi (SUI)

Group F

In The Hague, Netherlands

Netherlands lead Germany 2-0

Eva Vedder (NED) bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 6-3, 6-1

Suzan Lamens (NED) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

Demi Schuurs/Suzan Lamens (NED) v Laura Siegemund/Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER)

