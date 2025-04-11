Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup Results
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) results from the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers on Friday:
Group A
In Tokyo, Japan
Canada bt Romania 3-0
Victoria Mboko (CAN) bt Miriam Bulgaru (ROM) 6-1, 6-4
Marina Stakusic (CAN) bt Anca Todoni (ROM)
Kayla Cross/Rebecca Marino (CAN) bt Georgia Craciun/Mara Gae (ROM) 6-2, 6-4
Group D
In Brisbane, Australia
Kazakhstan bt Colombia 3-0
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Valentina Mediorreal (COL) 6-0, 6-1
Elena Rybakina (KAZ) bt Yuliana Lizarazo (COL) 6-1, 6-2
Zhibek Kulambayeva/Zarina Diyas (KAZ) bt Maria Paulina/Perez Yuliana Lizarazo (COL) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4
- Kazakhstan win Group D and qualify for the finals
Playing later
Group B
In Ostrava, Czech Republic
Spain v Brazil
Group C
In Bratislava, Slovakia
Slovakia v Denmark
Group E
In Radom, Poland
Poland v Ukraine
Group F
In The Hague, Netherlands
Britain v Germany
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Musetti stuns Monte Carlo Masters champion Tsitsipas to reach semis8 minutes ago
-
Musetti stuns defending champion Tsitsipas at Monte Carlo Masters18 minutes ago
-
McLarens dominate Bahrain practice, Verstappen rues 'too slow' Red Bull48 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say children among 10 killed in Israeli strike58 minutes ago
-
UN economist sees three percent fall in global trade due to US tariffs1 hour ago
-
UN economist sees three percent fall in global trade due to US tariff2 hours ago
-
UN shipping body approves first global carbon pricing system2 hours ago
-
Former England cricket star Anderson given knighthood3 hours ago
-
Rose keeps three-shot Masters lead as Aberg, DeChambeau charge3 hours ago
-
Geneva Inventions Expo 2025: Saudi Arabia showcases innovation drive4 hours ago
-
UN seeks additional $240 million to bolster earthquake relief in Myanmar4 hours ago
-
Alcaraz fights back against Fils to reach Monte Carlo semis4 hours ago