Open Menu

Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup Results

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) results from the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers on Friday:

Group A

In Tokyo, Japan

Canada bt Romania 3-0

Victoria Mboko (CAN) bt Miriam Bulgaru (ROM) 6-1, 6-4

Marina Stakusic (CAN) bt Anca Todoni (ROM)

Kayla Cross/Rebecca Marino (CAN) bt Georgia Craciun/Mara Gae (ROM) 6-2, 6-4

Group D

In Brisbane, Australia

Kazakhstan bt Colombia 3-0

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Valentina Mediorreal (COL) 6-0, 6-1

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) bt Yuliana Lizarazo (COL) 6-1, 6-2

Zhibek Kulambayeva/Zarina Diyas (KAZ) bt Maria Paulina/Perez Yuliana Lizarazo (COL) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4

- Kazakhstan win Group D and qualify for the finals

Playing later

Group B

In Ostrava, Czech Republic

Spain v Brazil

Group C

In Bratislava, Slovakia

Slovakia v Denmark

Group E

In Radom, Poland

Poland v Ukraine

Group F

In The Hague, Netherlands

Britain v Germany

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

1 hour ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

4 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

5 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

5 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

5 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From World