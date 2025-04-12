Open Menu

Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup Results

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) results from the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers on Saturday:

Group A

In Tokyo, Japan

Japan bt Romania 3-0

Ena Shibahara (JPN) bt Miriam Bulgaru (ROM) 7-5, 6-2

Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) v Anca Todoni (ROM) 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3

Shuko Aoyama/Eri Hozumi bt Ilinca Dalina Amariel/Mara Gae (ROM) 6-4, 6-2

Group D

In Brisbane, Australia

Australia bt Colombia 3-0

Maya Joint (AUS) bt Yuliana Monroy (COL) 6-1, 6-0

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) bt Yuliana Lizarazo (COL) 6-1, 6-3

Storm Hunter/Ellen Perez bt Valentina Mediorreal/Maria Paulina Perez (COL) 6-0, 6-1

- Kazakhstan win Group D and qualify for the finals

Playing later

Group B

In Ostrava, Czech Republic

Czech Republic v Spain

Group C

In Bratislava, Slovakia

USA v Denmark

Group E

In Radom, Poland

Switzerland v Ukraine

Group F

In The Hague, Netherlands

Great Britain v Netherlands

More Stories From World