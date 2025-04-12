Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup Results
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) results from the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers on Saturday:
Group A
In Tokyo, Japan
Japan bt Romania 3-0
Ena Shibahara (JPN) bt Miriam Bulgaru (ROM) 7-5, 6-2
Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) v Anca Todoni (ROM) 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3
Shuko Aoyama/Eri Hozumi bt Ilinca Dalina Amariel/Mara Gae (ROM) 6-4, 6-2
Group D
In Brisbane, Australia
Australia bt Colombia 3-0
Maya Joint (AUS) bt Yuliana Monroy (COL) 6-1, 6-0
Kimberly Birrell (AUS) bt Yuliana Lizarazo (COL) 6-1, 6-3
Storm Hunter/Ellen Perez bt Valentina Mediorreal/Maria Paulina Perez (COL) 6-0, 6-1
- Kazakhstan win Group D and qualify for the finals
Playing later
Group B
In Ostrava, Czech Republic
Czech Republic v Spain
Group C
In Bratislava, Slovakia
USA v Denmark
Group E
In Radom, Poland
Switzerland v Ukraine
Group F
In The Hague, Netherlands
Great Britain v Netherlands
